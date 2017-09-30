Raking Leaves into Street, Drains Will Lead to Fine

Fall weather brings hot cider, pumpkins and colorful leaves, a sure sign to get those rakes out.

One thing you shouldn’t do this season is rake leaves and grass clippings into the streets and storm drains. Leaves and other debris form clumps that can block storm drains and cause street flooding when it rains. Street sweepers also cannot pick up loose leaves

Blowing or sweeping yard waste into the street also is prohibited and can result in fines of up to $500. The City, however, can help you with the removal of these leaves.

“The City will pick up as many as four bags of leaves weekly with` household garbage service. We will not, however, pick up loose leaves,” Public Works Director Jim Insco said. “If there is an excess of four bags, you can call for a free, special pick up.”

To schedule a pickup, residents can call the Public Works Department at 304-696-5903.

If you want to help keep storm drains clear, it is suggested you use a rake to clear leaves, limbs or other debris from the curb. Never place your hands or feet into the storm drain because of the dangerous debris that could be stuck. Do not attempt to remove the grate, only the debris on top.

Mulching also is a simple way to recycle leaves and enhance landscaping. Leaving grass clippings on the lawn all summer and mulching leaves into small pieces is equal to one application of fertilizer