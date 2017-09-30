"Rio Bravo's" Hats, Bullet Holes, and Rifle Bloopers; Check 'em out on the Big Screen

Most read
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- State Statute Mandates Council Ordinance for Closure of "Way"
- Piketon Waste Cell Would Allegedly Violate Toxic Substances Act
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Huntington's Bunny Bombshell Hosts Cosplay Panel at Parkersburg Pop Con Sept. 30 IMAGES
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Roy and Pam Tabb named 2017 Homecoming Grand Marshals
- High Intensity Drug Trafficking Agency to present new overdose mapping program at MU Oct. 5