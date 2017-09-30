"Rio Bravo's" Hats, Bullet Holes, and Rifle Bloopers; Check 'em out on the Big Screen

John Wayne's "Rio Bravo" returns Sunday and Wednesday to the big screen. This You Tube tease shows lots of little film production bloopers --- misplaced hat, disappearing bullet hole, and a it was now it wasn't rifle. Catch the tease, then, see if you can find them at Marquee Cinemas when they show The Duke at 3:30 & 7:00 p.m.

