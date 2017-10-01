COLUMN: A Little "Magic" Surrounds a Huntington Tunnel IMAGES

A tunnel constructed in the late 30s between W. 5th Street and Jackson Avenue leading to Eighth Avenue near the former Owens Illinois has scored thumbs up with many pedestrians since it's minutes of fame for refurbishing.

On a Saturday afternoon, the tunnel became a pathway to an interdimensional Hogwarts, leaving one surprised Huntingtonian contemplating a little Potter, Queenie Goldstein, and hidden fairy godmother shenanigans.

New York City has a famous East Side, West Side all around the town lyrical icon. Here, the tunnel goes from West to the South Side. Now that is has been beautified, Voldemort descendants want to shut it down. They don't want the bridge to Hogwarts revealed, I guess.

Crystal entered the tunnel on the West Side. Just plain Crystal, a good ole' WV tomgirl type exploring the relic.

More than halfway through, a change occurred. Like Cinderella , her jeans and athletic shoes disappeared. Instead , she wore a pink gown (still in need of magical alterations) with mostly hidden black pumps.

Once on the Southside, she loved the change so much, Crystal went to downtown Huntington on a little restaurant tour. She ran into some Homecoming celebrants from Chesapeake, Ohio at Applebees.

Much like Cinderella, the new fashions did not alter the girl/woman inside. But Queenie's 'spell' slowly began ebbing.

By the time she left Applebees, her gown which previously turned into a dress morphed into jeans and her heels were back to athletic sneakers.

But, you know what, no matter what Crystal wore West Side, South Side, Downtown or wherever, she's still the same person inside. Other than a few curious gawkers , no one cared what Crystal wore or where she came from. It seemed everyone just smiled.