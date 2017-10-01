Herd's Hat Tricks Lead to Road Win at Cincinnati

The Thundering Herd defense forced three turnovers, and the offense capitalized on those with three touchdowns. MU senior tight end Ryan Yurachek was the beneficiary, catching three touchdown passes after each of those sudden change situations.

In the end, Marshall had a 38-21 win against the Bearcats and a 3-1 record at the end of non-conference play. It is the third time in four seasons - and only the fifth time since MU left what was then known as I-AA for FBS status - that the Herd concluded non-league play with at least three wins (1998, 1999, 2014 and 2015 were the others).

"We had to put all three phases together," said Holliday, who has more seasons of at least three non-conference wins at the FBS level than any other coach in program history. "We hadn't done that all year.

