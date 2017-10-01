Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- COLUMN: A Little "Magic" Surrounds a Huntington Tunnel IMAGES
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade IMAGES
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
Herd's Hat Tricks Lead to Road Win at Cincinnati
Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 03:21 Updated 9 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
In the end, Marshall had a 38-21 win against the Bearcats and a 3-1 record at the end of non-conference play. It is the third time in four seasons - and only the fifth time since MU left what was then known as I-AA for FBS status - that the Herd concluded non-league play with at least three wins (1998, 1999, 2014 and 2015 were the others).
"We had to put all three phases together," said Holliday, who has more seasons of at least three non-conference wins at the FBS level than any other coach in program history. "We hadn't done that all year.
http://www.herdzone.com/sports/m-footbl/recaps/100117aaa.html