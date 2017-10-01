Humanoid Robotics Surges as Blade Runner Sequel Awaits US Debut

Since its release 35 years ago, robot technology has evolved. Now, scientists are testing so called human robots with artificial intelligence that speak and express emotions.

In the first of a series of reports, we visit with "Sophia," at a conference.

Researchers at Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research built a chatbot earlier this year that was meant to learn how to negotiate by mimicking human trading and bartering. But when the social network paired two of the programs, nicknamed Alice and Bob, to trade against each other, they started to learn their own bizarre form of communication. The chatbot conversation "led to divergence from human language as the agents developed their own language for negotiating," the researchers said. The two bots were supposed to be learning to trade balls, hats and books, assigning value to the objects then bartering them between each other. But since Facebook's team assigned no reward for conducting the trades in English, the chatbots quickly developed their own terms for deals. "Hanson Robotics" is the company who developed the Sofia. Check out -http://www.hansonrobotics.com/ Boston Dynamics is an engineering and robotics design company that is best known for the development of BigDog, a quadruped robot designed for the U.S. military with funding from Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Sophia has 62 different facial and neck mechanisms to create the natural-looking movement under her patented silicon skin. Sophia is an evolving genius machine. Her incredible human likeness, expressiveness, and remarkable story as an awakening robot Over time, her increasing intelligence and remarkable story will enchant the world and connect with people regardless of age, gender, and culture in future.