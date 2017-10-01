Stephen Stills and Judy Collins at the Keith-Albee on Oct. 2nd

Huntington, WV – St. Mary’s Medical Center and HIMG present music legends Stephen Stills and Judy Collins at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Monday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m. Grammy winner Collins and Rock N’ Roll Hall of Framer Stills will be touring together for the first time.

Fifty years ago, singer-songwriter Stephen Still met singer-songwriter Judy Collins. Both artists would shape modern music with their visionary approaches, but Stills and Collins’ short fiery union remains a transformative era for the two artists.

Stills and Collins met in 1967 and dated for two years. Stills wrote and demoed his legendary love song to Collins, known for her piercing ocean blue eyes. “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” is a five-section romantic epic brimming with heartfelt sincerity. Their tumultuous love affair would later be immortalized by Stills with his composition “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” performed by Crosby, Stills & Nash on their landmark debut. The song has been ranked number 418 in Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time Poll.

This year, the two icons of folk will celebrate the golden anniversary of their formative time together. Their joint summer tour marks the first time Stills and Collins have been onstage together. For this once in a lifetime experience, the two music legends will pull from their rich catalogs, debut songs from their new album released September 22, and share warm and intimate stories from their journeys and the1960s folk and Laurel Canyon scenes they helped build.

Stills is known for his work with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and his solo work. In addition to “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” Still is best known for the hits “For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield and “Love the One

You’re with” from his solo debut, Stephen Stills. He’s a multi-instrumentalist, composer, and ranked number 28 in Rolling Stone Magazine’s “The 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.” He also has the added distinction of being the first artist to be inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame twice in one night.

Collins is known for her eclectic palette as a solo artist, melding folk, rock, classical, and jazz into a singular aesthetic. She’s earned five Grammy nominations including one in 2017 and one Grammy win. Outside of music,

Collins has published two memoirs, one novel, and, in 1975, was nominated for an Academy Award for the documentary Antonia: A Portrait of the Woman. Collins is also a lifelong activist.

Tickets for Stephen Stills and Judy Collins are $97.87/76.04/54.21. To see these talented performers, contact the Marshall Artists Series Box Office at 304-696.6656. Or order tickets online at Ticketmaster.com. People may also visit the box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Marshall University campus. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 12 p.m.-5 p.m.



