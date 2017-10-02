Shots Fired near Youth Football Field and other Locations

Huntington Police are still investigating a 'shots fired' incident on Saturday, September 30. The incident occurred at the intersection of 14th Street and 11th Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. near the location of an in progress youth football contest.

According to Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, one person suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. No arrests, but a suspect has been identified.

Due to the incident, the league may re-locate to another field.

Early Monday morning at about 1:40 a.m. , police were dispatched to the 2700 block of 8th Avenue near the Fairfield East Community Center on a "shots fired" call.

Thursday afternoon at about 2 p.m. , shots were heard near Kanawha Terrace following a disturbance that may have involved a drug deal in the middle of 13th Street that led to the shots , one of which hit a house.

Police have a lot on their plate. They continue investigating the circumstances surrounding incomplete female remains found at the Guyan Boat Dock on Saturday, Sept. 23 by a fisherman.