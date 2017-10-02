Felon Sentenced in Connection with Huntington Drug Debt and Gun

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit man was sentenced to a year and three months in federal prison for a gun charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Deandre Lamar Harris, 31, previously pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition.

On January 18, 2014, members of the West Virginia State Police conducted a search at 345 Sixth Avenue in Huntington, a residence used by Harris. The search was conducted after law enforcement received information that a stolen firearm had been taken there to pay a drug debt to another individual. Law enforcement located Harris in the residence, along with two other individuals, one of whom was alleged to have received the firearm. At the time of the search, Harris was in possession of several rounds of .25 caliber ammunition. Harris was prohibited from possessing ammunition under federal law because of felony convictions in 2007 in Cabell County Circuit Court for malicious wounding and for attempt to commit a felony.

The West Virginia State Police conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney R. Gregory McVey handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking with existing local programs targeting gun crime.