Most read
- Shots Fired near Youth Football Field, near Fairfield East, & Others
- OVERNIGHT: Fifty Deaths Reported Following Worst Mass Shooting in US History at Vegas County Concert
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- $9 Billion Nuclear Scrapyard: New Aerial Photos of SCE&G’s Abandoned V.C. Summer Nuclear Project Reveal Disarray
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- COLUMN: A Little "Magic" Surrounds a Huntington Tunnel IMAGES
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
Visiting Writers Series to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with cultural panel discussion, public readings
Monday, October 2, 2017 - 20:56 Updated 6 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The panel discussion will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Marshall’s Visual Arts Center, 927 3rd Ave. Panelists will include the visiting writers, Smith and Vera, along with Monica Brooks, Marshall’s assistant vice president for information Ttechnology, online learning and libraries and Gretel Toloza Alvarez, president of the International Hispanic Organization.
The second day of the celebration features public readings from the authors, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Visual Arts Center.
All are welcome, and light refreshments will be served. The celebration is sponsored by the Marshall University Honors College, the Department of English, the College of Liberal Arts and the Office of Intercultural Affairs.