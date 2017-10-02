Visiting Writers Series to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with cultural panel discussion, public readings

The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series of Marshall University invites members of the Marshall family and the community to participate in a two-day Hispanic Heritage Celebration. The event features a cultural panel discussion, “Building Comunidad Through Activism and the Arts,” as well as readings from visiting authors Carmen Giménez Smith and Dan Vera.

The panel discussion will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Marshall’s Visual Arts Center, 927 3rd Ave. Panelists will include the visiting writers, Smith and Vera, along with Monica Brooks, Marshall’s assistant vice president for information Ttechnology, online learning and libraries and Gretel Toloza Alvarez, president of the International Hispanic Organization.

The second day of the celebration features public readings from the authors, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Visual Arts Center.

All are welcome, and light refreshments will be served. The celebration is sponsored by the Marshall University Honors College, the Department of English, the College of Liberal Arts and the Office of Intercultural Affairs.