Fans Prep for Blade Runner Sequel; Robots have Evolved too

 Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 02:21 Updated 50 min ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor

Daryl Hannah, Blade Runner
While Pennywise intrudes into each individuals definition of "fear" and continues to stay near the top of the Boxoffice,  Warner Bros. had to modify its marketing for the mid-October disaster movie, "Geostorm." A satellite gone bad turns weather catastrophic began its promotion as hurricanes pelted the southern United States and Caribbean.

Before "Geostorm" debuts, Harrison Ford returns as a Blade Runner; a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling) co-stars.

 

The original Blade Runner was based on Philip K. Dick’s book Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, an idea-congested, paranoia-stoked novel about an android-hunter, Deckard, who falls for a synthetic creation named Rachael. In the novel, as in the eventual film, the androids are built by a secretive, deep-pocketed corporation and are often sent to take up tasks that humans no longer want to do. Taking the name Blade Runner from an old William S. Burroughs book, Fancher joined forces with Scott—who was coming off the haunted-house-in-space hit Alien.

 

Many of those who did buy tickets were taken aback by its depiction of the future. “It wasn’t like Flash Gordon, where everyone had great spacesuits and shiny spaceships, and everyone looked really sexy,” futurist and physicist Michio Kaku says. “In Blade Runner, the people were misfits, and the robots did the dirty work. It shocked people.” 
Blade Runner 2049
The shock was especially hard to shake because, unlike so much other sci-fi of that era, Blade Runner wasn’t searching too far to find the future. As opposed to the Star Trek or Alien films—galaxy-questing adventures set centuries henceforth—Scott’s Blade Runner was an Earth-bound best guess at what a troubled American city might be like within the audience’s lifetime. You felt as though you could almost reach out and touch the technology in Blade Runner, which made its take on where the world was heading all the more palpable—and terrifying. “It’s a film that haunts you,” says Gosling, who caught the original version of Blade Runner at home when he was a teenager in Canada, “because that future feels possible.”

 

 

During the 35 years since the first Blade Runner opened, robotics has moved forward granting glimpses of the pleasureful and dirty working humanoids on screen.

 

Asia and Europe inventors --- and one in California --- are in a race to bring consumers, particularly males (though females are in the mix too) by introducing a "companion" robot for males that's of lifelike size, gorgeous, has movement, and can hold conversations. Silicone dolls weighing 50-80 pounds with steel bodies that can be moved by hand have spread, though, pricey ($500-$8,000). 

Eden Robotics.com; personal assistant
Some buyers have "married" and "fallen in love" with their doll, but she's gaining more human functions. they're not near the androids you've seen in "Westworld," but they've improved beyond "Her" and "Liars and the Love Doll."  Developers, engineers and inventors have crossed the speaking frontier.
