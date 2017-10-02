Marshall’s Continuing Education to offer coding instruction beginning Oct. 16

Marshall University’s Center for Continuing Education will offer instruction for adults who wish to begin to learn coding. Sessions will take place in the early evening, beginning Monday, Oct. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Prichard Hall 200 on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

Sessions will continue each Monday and Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., up to and including Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Participants will learn to code in the C++ language. The instruction will be geared toward community members who want to learn a new skill or would like a refresher on this specific coding language. In addition, current Marshall students would be able to study more about coding or learn the language.

Cameron Asbury, a Marshall student and tutor to other students, will serve as instructor.

Cost of the program is $75. To register online, visit http://epay.wvsto.com/MarshallContinuingEducation/Basic-Coding-for-C-October-16th-P58.aspx​.

For further information, contact Emily McCallister, continuing education program coordinator, by phone at 304-696-6649 or by e-mail at mccallist118@live.marshall.edu .