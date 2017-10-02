Most read
- Shots Fired near Youth Football Field, near Fairfield East, & Others
- OVERNIGHT: Fifty Deaths Reported Following Worst Mass Shooting in US History at Vegas County Concert
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- $9 Billion Nuclear Scrapyard: New Aerial Photos of SCE&G’s Abandoned V.C. Summer Nuclear Project Reveal Disarray
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- COLUMN: A Little "Magic" Surrounds a Huntington Tunnel IMAGES
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
Marshall’s Continuing Education to offer coding instruction beginning Oct. 16
Sessions will continue each Monday and Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., up to and including Wednesday, Nov. 15.
Participants will learn to code in the C++ language. The instruction will be geared toward community members who want to learn a new skill or would like a refresher on this specific coding language. In addition, current Marshall students would be able to study more about coding or learn the language.
Cameron Asbury, a Marshall student and tutor to other students, will serve as instructor.
Cost of the program is $75. To register online, visit http://epay.wvsto.com/MarshallContinuingEducation/Basic-Coding-for-C-October-16th-P58.aspx.
For further information, contact Emily McCallister, continuing education program coordinator, by phone at 304-696-6649 or by e-mail at mccallist118@live.marshall.edu .