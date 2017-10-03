WV Woman Dies in Vegas Massacre

A Martinsburg, West Virginia, woman died in Las Vegas as one of 59 individuals killed during a 70 minute sniper attack from a high rise hotel following a country music concert. There are nearly 525 injured ; 12 remain in critical condition.

Denise Salmon Burditus had attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival for the past three years.

Her husband, Tony, survived the shooting.

Tony Burditus wrote on his Facebook page that his wife died in his arms.

“It saddens me to say that I lost my wife of 32 years, a mother of two, soon to be grandmother of five this evening in the Las Vegas shooting,” Tony Burditus wrote. “Denise passed in my arms. I LOVE YOU BABE.”

Others have expressed "shock and anger" adding "you both have so much love..."

About a half hour before the shooting began, the couple snapped a photo together which was posted to FB.

Two other WV families were in Vegas per media reports.

WCHS.com said that Courtney Robey from Shinnston, West Virginia, attended the concert. She and her children ended up hiding under bleachers in the VIP section. "It was the most terrifying experience that I've ever been through," she told WCHS.

WSAZ.com interviewed Ron Hooser, whose WV family celebrated his son's bachelor party at Ballagio . Describing the "horrible ordeal," he told WSAZ, "It's a horrible, horrible feeling when you can watch your fellow citizens being slaughtered and being totally helpless to do anything about it," Hooser said. "I mean you could watch it, and you could see everybody running around but you can't do anything about it. It's a horrible feeling."