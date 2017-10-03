Most read
- Shots Fired near Youth Football Field, near Fairfield East, & Others
- $9 Billion Nuclear Scrapyard: New Aerial Photos of SCE&G’s Abandoned V.C. Summer Nuclear Project Reveal Disarray
- OVERNIGHT: Fifty Deaths Reported Following Worst Mass Shooting in US History at Vegas County Concert
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- COLUMN: A Little "Magic" Surrounds a Huntington Tunnel IMAGES
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- ECONOMIC REPORT: Killing Amtrak Would Cost Billions, Hurt Rural Americans
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade IMAGES
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
WV Woman Dies in Vegas Massacre
Denise Salmon Burditus had attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival for the past three years.
Her husband, Tony, survived the shooting.
Tony Burditus wrote on his Facebook page that his wife died in his arms.
“It saddens me to say that I lost my wife of 32 years, a mother of two, soon to be grandmother of five this evening in the Las Vegas shooting,” Tony Burditus wrote. “Denise passed in my arms. I LOVE YOU BABE.”
Others have expressed "shock and anger" adding "you both have so much love..."
About a half hour before the shooting began, the couple snapped a photo together which was posted to FB.
Two other WV families were in Vegas per media reports.
WCHS.com said that Courtney Robey from Shinnston, West Virginia, attended the concert. She and her children ended up hiding under bleachers in the VIP section. "It was the most terrifying experience that I've ever been through," she told WCHS.
WSAZ.com interviewed Ron Hooser, whose WV family celebrated his son's bachelor party at Ballagio . Describing the "horrible ordeal," he told WSAZ, "It's a horrible, horrible feeling when you can watch your fellow citizens being slaughtered and being totally helpless to do anything about it," Hooser said. "I mean you could watch it, and you could see everybody running around but you can't do anything about it. It's a horrible feeling."