College Foundation of West Virginia sets new goal for completion of federal student aid application
Filing the FAFSA is the first step in applying for financial aid for college. Students who file the FAFSA are considered for the Federal Pell Grant, which awards up to $5,920 annually to students to cover the cost of tuition and other education expenses. Additionally, students must submit a FAFSA to apply for many in-state scholarship and grant opportunities, such as the PROMISE Scholarship, which awards up to $4,750 annually, and the West Virginia Higher Education Grant, which awards up to $2,700 annually.
The following schools met or exceeded last year’s 60 percent FAFSA completion goal:
- Bishop Donahue Memorial High School
- Bluefield High School
- Bridgeport High School
- Buffalo High School
- Cameron High School
- Capital High School
- Central Catholic High School
- Charleston Catholic High School
- Cross Lanes Christian School
- East Fairmont High School
- East Hardy High School
- Elkins High School
- Fairmont Senior High School
- Faith Christian Academy
- Frankfort High School
- George Washington High School
- Greenbrier East High School
- Greenbrier West High School
- Harman Elementary/High School
- Hedgesville High School
- Herbert Hoover High School
- Hundred High School
- Hurricane High School
- Lewis County High School
- Lincoln County High School
- Lincoln High School
- Logan Senior High School
- Magnolia High School
- Martinsburg High School
- Midland Trail High
- Mingo Central High School
- Montcalm High School
- Moorefield High School
- Morgantown High School
- Nitro High School
- North Marion High School
- Paden City High School
- Parkersburg Catholic High School
- Paw Paw High School
- Pendleton County Middle/High School
- Petersburg High School
- Ravenswood High School
- Ripley High School
- Scott High School
- Shady Spring High
- Sissonville High School
- South Charleston High School
- South Harrison High School
- Spring Mills High School
- Teays Valley Christian School
- Tucker County High School
- Tug Valley High School
- Tygarts Valley Middle/High School
- Union Educational Complex
- University High School
- Valley High School (Smithers)
- Valley High School (Wetzel)
- Van Junior/Senior High School
- Wahama High School
- Washington High School
- Webster County High School
- Weir High School
- Westside High School
- Wheeling Park High School
- Williamstown High School
- Winfield High School
- Wirt County High School
- Wyoming County East High School
Dr. Paul Hill, Chancellor of the HEPC, noted that student aid dollars oftentimes go unclaimed simply because students do not file the FAFSA.
“The financial aid is out there, but students have to apply to receive it,” said Hill. “All students who plan to pursue some form of education or training beyond high school, regardless of their income or grades, should file the FAFSA to be considered for federal and state student aid.”
Dr. Sarah Tucker, Chancellor for the CTCS, stressed that filing the FAFSA can help many students go to college debt-free.
“If students receive the maximum award amounts for the Federal Pell Grant and the West Virginia Higher Education Grant, they will already have nearly $9,000 to pay for college,” said Tucker. “This is more than double the average yearly cost of tuition at West Virginia’s two-year institutions. Filing the FAFSA is a crucial step in transitioning to postsecondary education.”
March 1 is the deadline for students to submit a FAFSA to be considered for the PROMISE Scholarship, and April 15 is the deadline for students to submit the FAFSA to be considered for the West Virginia Higher Education Grant Program. Students who plan to pursue education or training beyond high school during the 2018-19 academic year can now complete the 2018-19 FAFSA online at www.fafsa.gov using their 2016 tax returns. Students who wish to apply for the PROMISE Scholarship can do so now at www.cfwv.com/PROMISE.
Staff from the Financial Aid Division at HEPC are working with college and university partners to help increase financial aid awareness throughout communities in the state. As a result, hundreds of free financial aid and FAFSA workshops are scheduled throughout the academic year. A full list of workshops is available at http://cfwvconnect.com/community-calendar.
CFWV is West Virginia’s college- and career-planning resource. The initiative is led by HEPC in partnership with CTCS, the West Virginia Department of Education and the Office of Secretary of Education and the Arts.