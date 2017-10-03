Mayor Walks in District 6 on Beautiful Day IMAGES

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 02:07 Edited from a Press Release

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams took a stroll in District 6 on the Southside hill of the city on Monday.

Council members Alex Vence, Jennifer Wheeler, Mark Bates & Mike Shockley joined residents and department heads for the walk which is part of a series afforded by Williams as a means of surveying the city, interacting with residents, and enjoying exercise.

  • ALL PHOTOS COURTESY OF MAYOR'S OFFICE
ALL PHOTOS COURTESY OF MAYOR'S OFFICE
ALL PHOTOS COURTESY OF MAYOR'S OFFICE
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus