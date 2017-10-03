Most read
Mayor Walks in District 6 on Beautiful Day IMAGES
Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 02:07 Edited from a Press Release
Council members Alex Vence, Jennifer Wheeler, Mark Bates & Mike Shockley joined residents and department heads for the walk which is part of a series afforded by Williams as a means of surveying the city, interacting with residents, and enjoying exercise.