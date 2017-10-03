WV Church Reclaims Hope Amid Opioid Crisis, Prostitution, and Poverty

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 03:24 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

By Carl Stagner

WV Church Reclaims Hope Amid Opioid Crisis, Prostitution, and Poverty
Photo CHOG News

In small towns, big cities, and everything in between, drug abuse is out of control. Especially dangerous is the increasingly popular opioid. Not limited to its common appearance as heroin, addiction to pain killers is also growing concern, as are the deadly additives fentanyl and carfentanyl. Far more complex than a cause-and-effect scenario, a vicious cycle connects the opioid crisis, prostitution, and poverty.

Madison Avenue Church of God in Huntington, West Virginia, has declared war on these three products of hell. In the heat of the battle, they’re seeing bonds broken, hope restored, a once-declining church grow again, and a city slowly being reclaimed for Christ. They’re taking back what hell has stolen.

https://chognews.org/2017/10/02/wv-church-reclaims-hope-amid-opioid-cris...

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus