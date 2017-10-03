Most read
WV Church Reclaims Hope Amid Opioid Crisis, Prostitution, and Poverty
Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 03:24 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Madison Avenue Church of God in Huntington, West Virginia, has declared war on these three products of hell. In the heat of the battle, they’re seeing bonds broken, hope restored, a once-declining church grow again, and a city slowly being reclaimed for Christ. They’re taking back what hell has stolen.
https://chognews.org/2017/10/02/wv-church-reclaims-hope-amid-opioid-cris...