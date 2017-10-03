Most read
- Fieldhouse Coming Down
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Shots Fired near Youth Football Field, near Fairfield East, & Others
- ECONOMIC REPORT: Killing Amtrak Would Cost Billions, Hurt Rural Americans
- COLUMN: A Little "Magic" Surrounds a Huntington Tunnel IMAGES
- WV Church Reclaims Hope Amid Opioid Crisis, Prostitution, and Poverty
- Faith-Based Filmmaker Fights Fentanyl: Calls Drug Dealers 'Serial Killers'
- Marshall’s Continuing Education to offer coding instruction beginning Oct. 16
- Mayor Walks in District 6 on Beautiful Day IMAGES
FIRST TIMES: "Blade Runner 2049" Times Announced in Huntington
The film, beginning Friday, will show in two regular format and one 3D auditorium.
Click on features below to be taken to Marquee web site to purchase tickets.Trailer ▶
Blade Runner 2049 (R)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks
DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM1:30PM5:00PM6:00PM8:30PM9:30PM 3D 1:00PM5:30PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
The Mountain Between Us (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Beau Bridges, Dermot Mulroney
DIRECTOR
Hany Abu-Assad
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
My Little Pony: The Movie (PG)Animation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Kristin Chenoweth, Tara Strong, Ashleigh Ball, Andrea Libman
DIRECTOR
Jayson Thiessen
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:15PM4:40PM7:10PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
American Made (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Jayma Mays, Sarah Wright
DIRECTOR
Doug Liman
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Flatliners (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Kiersey Clemons, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Page, James Norton
DIRECTOR
Niels Arden Oplev
More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:30PM6:25PM9:05PM
Trailer ▶
Battle of the Sexes (PG-13)Comedy
2 hr. 1 min.
CAST
Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Elisabeth Shue, Andrea Riseborough
DIRECTOR
Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
Friend Request (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Alycia Debnam-Carey, Brit Morgan, William Moseley, Connor Paolo
DIRECTOR
Simon Verhoeven
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:30PM4:50PM7:30PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (R)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.
CAST
Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong
DIRECTOR
Matthew Vaughn
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:20PM6:30PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
The LEGO Ninjago Movie (PG)Animation
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson
DIRECTOR
Charlie Bean
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:45PM7:15PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
American Assassin (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Dylan O'Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar
DIRECTOR
Michael Cuesta
More Information ► 2D 3:45PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Home Again (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 37 min.
CAST
Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen, Lake Bell
DIRECTOR
Hallie Meyers-Shyer
More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:10PM4:35PM7:05PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
It (R)Horror
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis
DIRECTOR
Andrés Muschietti
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
The Hitman's Bodyguard (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Elodie Yung
DIRECTOR
Patrick Hughes
More Information ► 2D 12:05PM6:45PM
Trailer ▶
Annabelle: Creation (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Anne Coulthard
DIRECTOR
David Sandberg
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM6:55PM9:55PM
Trailer ▶
The Glass Castle (PG-13)Drama
2 hr. 7 min.
CAST
Brie Larson, Iain Armitage, Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson
DIRECTOR
Destin Daniel Cretton
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:25PM6:20PM9:55PM
FLASHBACK: SUNDAY OCT 8 AND WED OCT 11 @ 3:30 & 7 P.M. Fifth Element