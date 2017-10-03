FIRST TIMES: "Blade Runner 2049" Times Announced in Huntington

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 16:56 Updated 2 hours ago
FIRST TIMES: "Blade Runner 2049" Times Announced in Huntington

Marquee Pullman has released its times for the upcoming "Blade Runner 2049" long awaited sci-fic sequel.

The Thursday premiere will be at 9 p.m.

The film, beginning Friday, will show in two regular format and one 3D auditorium.

Click on features below to be taken to Marquee web site to purchase tickets.

Trailer ▶

Blade Runner 2049 (R)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks

DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM1:30PM5:00PM6:00PM8:30PM9:30PM 3D 1:00PM5:30PM9:00PM

Trailer ▶

The Mountain Between Us (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Beau Bridges, Dermot Mulroney

DIRECTOR
Hany Abu-Assad

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

My Little Pony: The Movie (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Kristin Chenoweth, Tara Strong, Ashleigh Ball, Andrea Libman

DIRECTOR
Jayson Thiessen

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:15PM4:40PM7:10PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

American Made (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Jayma Mays, Sarah Wright

DIRECTOR
Doug Liman

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Flatliners (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Kiersey Clemons, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Page, James Norton

DIRECTOR
Niels Arden Oplev

More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:30PM6:25PM9:05PM

Trailer ▶

Battle of the Sexes (PG-13)

Comedy
2 hr. 1 min.

CAST
Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Elisabeth Shue, Andrea Riseborough

DIRECTOR
Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

Friend Request (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 32 min.

CAST
Alycia Debnam-Carey, Brit Morgan, William Moseley, Connor Paolo

DIRECTOR
Simon Verhoeven

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:30PM4:50PM7:30PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (R)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.

CAST
Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong

DIRECTOR
Matthew Vaughn

More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:20PM6:30PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

The LEGO Ninjago Movie (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson

DIRECTOR
Charlie Bean

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:45PM7:15PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶

American Assassin (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
Dylan O'Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar

DIRECTOR
Michael Cuesta

More Information ► 2D 3:45PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Home Again (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 37 min.

CAST
Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen, Lake Bell

DIRECTOR
Hallie Meyers-Shyer

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:10PM4:35PM7:05PM9:25PM

Trailer ▶

It (R)

Horror
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis

DIRECTOR
Andrés Muschietti

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

The Hitman's Bodyguard (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Elodie Yung

DIRECTOR
Patrick Hughes

More Information ► 2D 12:05PM6:45PM

Trailer ▶

Annabelle: Creation (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Anne Coulthard

DIRECTOR
David Sandberg

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM6:55PM9:55PM

Trailer ▶

The Glass Castle (PG-13)

Drama
2 hr. 7 min.

CAST
Brie Larson, Iain Armitage, Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson

DIRECTOR
Destin Daniel Cretton

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:25PM6:20PM9:55PM
FLASHBACK: SUNDAY OCT 8 AND WED OCT 11 @ 3:30 & 7 P.M. Fifth Element
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus