Woman Found in River Identified by Huntington Police

Maintaining a tight grip on specific details, Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli said in a news release Tuesday, Oct. 3 that Carrie Jo Worrell Wood, 40, of Huntington had been identified as the victim a portion of whose dismembered body had been found by a fisherman Sept. 23 at the Guyan Boat Docks. The Ohio and Guyandotte Rivers merge at the location.

Subsequent river searches by law enforcement recovered additional human remains.

According to the news release HPD made the identification by tattoos and fingerprints.

More than 30 interviews have taken place and extensive physical evidence retrieved. (One of those searches occurred over the weekend in Guyandotte, according to neighbors in the area. A photo indicated the 4700 block of Riverside Drive.) Search warrants were executed over the weekend, but police officials did not confirm that Riverside Drive was one of the locations.

The investigation is ongoing and Ciccarelli said the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office is working closely with HPD.

Investigators believe the victim died by violent means and that this is an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made.