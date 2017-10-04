Most read
- Person, Vehicles Struck by Shots in Huntington (Again)
- Fieldhouse Coming Down
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- ECONOMIC REPORT: Killing Amtrak Would Cost Billions, Hurt Rural Americans
- COLUMN: A Little "Magic" Surrounds a Huntington Tunnel IMAGES
- WV Church Reclaims Hope Amid Opioid Crisis, Prostitution, and Poverty
- Shots Fired near Youth Football Field, near Fairfield East, & Others
- Marshall’s Continuing Education to offer coding instruction beginning Oct. 16
- WV Woman Dies in Vegas Massacre
Woman Found in River Identified by Huntington Police
Subsequent river searches by law enforcement recovered additional human remains.
According to the news release HPD made the identification by tattoos and fingerprints.
More than 30 interviews have taken place and extensive physical evidence retrieved. (One of those searches occurred over the weekend in Guyandotte, according to neighbors in the area. A photo indicated the 4700 block of Riverside Drive.) Search warrants were executed over the weekend, but police officials did not confirm that Riverside Drive was one of the locations.
The investigation is ongoing and Ciccarelli said the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office is working closely with HPD.
Investigators believe the victim died by violent means and that this is an isolated incident.
No arrests have been made.