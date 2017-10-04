Marshall’s Trowbridge to give keynote address at Virginia Preservation Conference

Marshall University’s David Trowbridge, an associate professor of history and creator of the Clio history app, has been invited to serve as a keynote speaker at the Virginia Preservation Conference Friday, Oct. 6, in Petersburg, Virginia.

The theme of this year’s conference is partnerships, and Trowbridge has worked with Preservation Virginia leaders and members to create heritage tourism resources using Clio (http://www.theclio.com). Clio is an educational website and mobile application that guides thousands of people to nearby historic sites and offers information from hundreds of universities, historical societies, museums and libraries. Preservation Virginia members are working with Trowbridge and local historians to create heritage tourism trails and walking tours throughout Virginia. The first of these heritage trails highlights the history of Petersburg, the site of this year’s conference.

A Huntington resident, Trowbridge joined Marshall University in 2008 after earning his Ph.D. from the University of Kansas. Along with teaching, he serves as director of African and African American studies in Marshall’s history department, housed in the College of Liberal Arts.

The Virginia Preservation Conference is held in partnership with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.