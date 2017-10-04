Press Club hosts live Marshall jazz

Beginning this month, visitors to The Press Club can enjoy the sounds of jazz from Marshall University’s School of Music every other Wednesday at 8 p.m. This month, the performances will take place Oct. 4 and 18.

Jacob Lambert, a music education major, said the events are in cooperation with the school’s jazz program and the venue and will allow the community, students, faculty and special guests to perform with the establishment’s all-student combo and enjoy improvisational jazz.

“I feel there is a disconnect in Huntington between the local music scene and the university’s music program,” Lambert said. “My idea for jazz night is what I think could bridge the gap.”

“With the collaboration of Dr. Martin Saunders, director of jazz studies, a small group of jazz studies students have joined together to perform at the up-and-coming, intimate music venue in Huntington, The Press Club,” Lambert said.

The performances at 1212 Fourth Ave. are free to the public. Those who wish to perform should contact Lambert at lambert200@marshall.edu for more information.