Person, Vehicles Struck by Shots in Huntington (Again)

A shots fired dispatch to the 2800 block of Overlook Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at about 6:20 pm resulted in one injury and two vehicles struck, according to Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli.

He said that the victim declined hospital transport. An initial dispatch indicated he had been shot in the buttocks.

Huntington Police and Fire Department officials are investigating a fire in the 1800 block of Hall Avenue as suspicious. It occurred about 5:20 p.m. Firefighters were called back to the location around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4.

One Huntington resident composed an unofficial chronology of shooting related dispatches in the area. Major media usually does not report or stress unless there are injuries.

Major media has reported on the two with injuries, Kanawha Terrace, and the one Tuesday at Overlook Drive.

HERE'S AN UNOFFICIAL TABULATION OF CALLS SUPPLIED BY A READER...



9/27 Wednesday



*Shots fired. 1600 block Charleston Ave near Northcott Court, no one injured, vehicle hit.



*Shots fired. 200 block Springdale Ave., no one injured, possible vehicle window shot out. (A vehicle was pulled over at St. Louis Ave and Olive St that may have been involved in the shooting on Springdale. 3 of the 4 occupants were arrested.

9/28 Thursday



*Shots fired. 1300 block Kanawha Terrace, no one injured, house and cars hit.

9/30 Saturday



*Shooting. 14th St and Charleston Ave., man shot in foot.

*Shots fired. 10th ave and 12th St., no one injured.

*Shots fired. 3900 block Brandon Rd., no one injured.

*Shots fire from vehicle, Bradley Road

10/2 Monday



*Shooting. 27th St and 8th Ave., attempted robbery with male shot in leg near Fairfield East Community Center.

10/3 Tuesday



*Shooting. 2800 block Overlook Dr., EMS was refused, no injuries. Suspect ran



*Shots fired. 900 block 24th St., Four to 8 shots heard in this area

Based on the shots fired/shooting reports, former mayoral candidate Steve Davis stated: "Seven shootings in one week in Huntington. Are any of the rest of you Citizens Concerned? What is it going to take to make change? Who feels like this city is turning into a drug war zone?"





