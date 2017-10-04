Marshall to host annual Job-A-Palooza event Oct. 10

Marshall University Career Services will host Job-A-Palooza, a part-time job and internship fair, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the Memorial Student Center lobby on the Huntington campus. The event is open to all Marshall students, faculty and alumni.

Job-a-Palooza is an excellent opportunity for students to start learning how to utilize networking skills in a more casual environment, according to Jennifer Brown, program manager for internships and experiential learning at Career Services.

“This event is held once a semester and allows recruiters to reach out to Marshall students for their hiring needs during busy seasons. Students have the opportunity to gain experience that provides skills that can be transferred to future careers,” Brown said.

Over 30 employers are expected to attend Job-A-Palooza, such as Amazon, Enterprise, iHeartMedia, Old Navy and Speedway. A continually updated list of registered employers is available at http://www.marshall.edu/career-services/job-a-palooza/.

Denise Hogsett, director of the Office of Career Education, said students are encouraged to bring resumes and their best networking skills to the fair. For tips on how to talk with employers or to have their resumes reviewed, they should stop by Career Services. No appointment is necessary.

If you have questions about the event, please contact Brown in Career Services by phone at 304-696-3396 or by e-mail at brown346@marshall.edu, or contact the Career Services front desk at 304-696-2370.