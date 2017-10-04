Marshall University to host screening of ‘The Anthropologist’ and Q&A with co-director

Marshall University will host a screening of the documentary “The Anthropologist,” which is focused on climate change and will be followed by a question-and-answer session with co-director Seth Kamer, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, in Room 154 of Smith Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus. Light refreshments will be served.

This film examines the effect of climate change upon indigenous communities from the perspectives of teenager Katie Yegorov-Crate and her mother, Dr. Susie Crate, an environmental anthropologist and professor at George Mason University. This screening is free and open to the public, supported by the West Virginia Humanities Council, the Marshall University Film Studies program, Marshall University Libraries, the Honors College, and the Department of English.

Crate will also deliver a public lecture, titled “Storying Climate Change” at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, in the John Marshal Dining Room of the Memorial Student Center. This event is sponsored by the Graduate Humanities Program with the College of Liberal Arts and the MU Department of Sociology and Anthropology.

As part of a semester-long graduate seminar, Crate is working with graduate students in the MU Graduate Humanities program and the Glenwood Center for Scholarship in the Humanities, a Glenwood Foundation, Marshall University, and West Virginia State University partnership.

All of the offerings are part of the Graduate Humanities program’s Major Scholar Seminar that focuses on Crate’s work on how people experience and relate climate change. More about the seminar, Crate, and the relationship of these events is posted at http://www.marshall.edu/graduatehumanities/major-scholar-seminars.

Although the screening is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Humanities Council, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations do not necessarily represent those of these two organizations.