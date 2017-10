Huntington City Council Announces Agenda for Tuesday Oct. 10

Huntington City Council holds its next meeting Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at Huntington City Hall. The agenda includes acceptance of grants for fighting the drug epidemic.

A work session will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

The full agenda follows:

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

TUESDAY

October 10, 2017

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO

6. CONTRACTS TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR DEMOLITION AND SITE CLEARANCE FOR VARIOUS STRUCTURES WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF A UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE GRANT FOR A COMPREHENSIVE OPIOID ABUSE SITE-BASED PROGRAM ON BEHALF OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF A GRANT FROM THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES FOR AN INTEGRATED COMMUNITY PROGRAM TO ADDRESS THE OPIOID CRISIS

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

9. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #2 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2017-2018 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

10. Good & Welfare

11. Adjournment