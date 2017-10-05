Miss Iowa 2013 Nicole Kelly Shares Experience With New Bionic Arm

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 01:40 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
Miss Iowa 2013 Nicole Kelly Shares Experience With New Bionic Arm
Photo Courtesy AJ Abelman Photography

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (October 4, 2017) – Born without her left forearm, Miss Iowa 2013 Nicole Kelly inspired the nation when she graced the Miss America stage during "The 2014 Miss America Competition.”



Following Miss America, Kelly transitioned into public speaking and attended journalism school to work towards a master’s degree in broadcasting. Today, she shares videos highlighting her life on social media, most recently, learning to use a sleek prosthetic arm.

Nicole has been using an advanced prosthetic arm that uses the Coapt Complete Control system. Using technology developed at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, the arm uses sensors that decode the signals from her muscles. This allows her to control the arm intuitively, by thinking about what she wants to do. Nicole continues to share her journey, both triumphs and setbacks, as she embraces this new technology.

"Miss America was my 'inciting incident' to finding my pride in my difference,” said Kelly. “I am thankful to the Miss America Organization for providing me with a springboard to people, disability organizations, and technology companies, like Coapt, which have changed my life for the better."

The Miss America Organization is proud to support young women, like Nicole, who seek to inspire the nation by sharing their knowledge, passion, and experiences.

Source: www.Today.Com

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus