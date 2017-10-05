Home Rule Board meeting postponed; Set for Oct. 19

 Thursday, October 5, 2017

ELKINS – The Municipal Home Rule Board meeting in Elkins has been rescheduled for October 19 at 10:30 a.m.

We apologize for the inconvenience and short notice. An agenda will be posted on the board’s website, www.wvdo.org/homerule,  prior to the meeting.

