"Blade Runner 2049" Stunning, Futuristic Noir Imagery Throughout IMAGES

Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 03:21 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor

Warner Bros. has issued a large still image sampling which captures captivating scenic and costume design from "Blade Runner 2049."

The film, like its ancestor 35 years ago, has ignited fashion imitation. The NYC runway has already held a show representing styles inspired from the new film.

Some concepts are contradictory ... "Who wants to wear fur and plastic," a designer said in the NY Times.

http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/blade-runner-2049-costume-designer...

