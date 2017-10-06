Most read
- Marshall to hold swab drive to find bone marrow match for student battling leukemia
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Fieldhouse Coming Down
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- Person, Vehicles Struck by Shots in Huntington (Again)
- Miss Iowa 2013 Nicole Kelly Shares Experience With New Bionic Arm
- "Blade Runner 2049" Stunning, Futuristic Noir Imagery Throughout IMAGES
- Attorney General DeWine Announces 13,000 Rape Kits Tested as Part of Special Initiative
- Huntington City Council Announces Agenda for Tuesday Oct. 10
- W.Va. AG, K-Mart Reach $100,000 Settlement
Milton's Pumpkin Festival Continues this Weekend
Friday, October 6, 2017 - 01:33 Photos by Jim Ellis
WV Pumpkin Park, home of the WV Pumpkin Festival, is conveniently located at 1 Pumpkin Way, Milton, WV. From I-64, take exit 28, to U.S. Route 60. Turn right at the Rt. 60 light (McDonalds/Wendys), then turn left at next light (Rite Aide Pharmacy) onto Bill Blenko Drive. Cross bridge, & pass VFW on right. Make a left at Blenko Glass. Turn left at sign for WV Pumpkin Park.
Admission is $8.
The fest runs from 9 am to 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 8
Huntington's Bunny Bombshell portraying Snow Queen Elsa mixed and mingled with young people on Thursday and Friday morning.