Milton's Pumpkin Festival Continues this Weekend

WV Pumpkin Park, home of the WV Pumpkin Festival, is conveniently located at 1 Pumpkin Way, Milton, WV. From I-64, take exit 28, to U.S. Route 60. Turn right at the Rt. 60 light (McDonalds/Wendys), then turn left at next light (Rite Aide Pharmacy) onto Bill Blenko Drive. Cross bridge, & pass VFW on right. Make a left at Blenko Glass. Turn left at sign for WV Pumpkin Park.

Admission is $8.

The fest runs from 9 am to 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 8

Huntington's Bunny Bombshell portraying Snow Queen Elsa mixed and mingled with young people on Thursday and Friday morning.