Milton's Pumpkin Festival Continues this Weekend

Friday, October 6, 2017 - 01:33 Photos by Jim Ellis

Milton's Pumpkin Festival features fun, eats, demonstrations, exhibits and children's favorites. The festival runs through October 8.

WV Pumpkin Park, home of the WV Pumpkin Festival, is conveniently located at 1 Pumpkin Way, Milton, WV. From I-64, take exit 28, to U.S. Route 60. Turn right at the Rt. 60 light (McDonalds/Wendys), then turn left at next light (Rite Aide Pharmacy) onto Bill Blenko Drive. Cross bridge, & pass VFW on right. Make a left at Blenko Glass. Turn left at sign for WV Pumpkin Park.

Admission is $8.

The fest runs from 9 am to 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 8

Huntington's Bunny Bombshell portraying Snow Queen Elsa mixed and mingled with young people on Thursday and Friday morning.

