Rec Center to observe Group Exercise Week starting Oct. 16

 Friday, October 6, 2017 - 02:01 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The Marshall Recreation Center is announcing its first-ever Group Exercise Appreciation Week.

 

The Marshall Campus Recreation team is showing their appreciation by giving one free premium single class pass to anyone that attends a group fitness class during the week of Monday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 21. The more you attend, the more passes you receive added to your account. Any premium class passes given out will expire Nov. 3, 2017. Use the hashtag #marshallgxappreciation to be entered to win prizes at the end of the week.

Group Fitness classes include Cycling, Silver Sneakers, Cross-Training Under 30, BodyPump, Zumba and Yoga. Fitness class times are available on the website at www.marshallcampusrec.com.

JoEllen Cornelius, coordinator of fitness and wellness said, “It is a chance for the Marshall Campus Recreation staff to give back to our loyal participants and one of the main reasons for the Group X Appreciation Week.”

For more information contact Cornelius by e-mail at corneliusj@marshall.edu or by phone at  304-696-4107.

