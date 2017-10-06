Most read
Marshall University School of Pharmacy marks American Pharmacists Month
The monthlong observation is a national effort to bring awareness to the profession of pharmacy and to highlight the importance of talking to pharmacists about medications.
Activities planned for the month include a career expo and luncheon Friday, Oct. 20, at the Memorial Student Center on Marshall’s Huntington campus.
The luncheon will feature keynote speaker L. Douglas Ried, the founding dean of the school of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences at Stony Brook University in New York and a longtime educator at pharmacy schools in Texas, Oklahoma and California.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Ried as our 2017 Pharmacy Month speaker,” said Faruk Khan, B.Pharm., M.Pharm., M.B.A., Ph.D., professor and chair of the department of pharmaceutical sciences and research. “He is a pharmacist, educator, researcher, assessment guru, curricular transformer and, above all, a leader in pharmacy education. I am especially honored to have him as my professional mentor.”
Ried has been the recipient of numerous federal research grants and has over 200 peer-reviewed publications and presentations. He also currently serves as editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association.
Other events and activities planned for October to mark American Pharmacists Month include the following:
- Marshall University School of Pharmacy Alumni Tailgate, 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 14, Marshall vs. Old Dominion, West Lot. Join School of Pharmacy alumni, faculty, students and friends for a tailgate prior to Marshall’s homecoming game.
- Fall Preview Day, noon-3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21, School of Pharmacy. High school, college and nontraditional students considering a career in pharmacy will have the opportunity to learn about the field, tour Marshall’s facilities and hear from current students. There is no cost associated with the event, but pre-registration is required because of space limitations. For more information visit: http://pharmacy.marshall.edu/fallpreviewday17/inquiryform.
- Queen of Hearts Gala, 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21, Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Benefiting the Huntington City Mission. Tickets are $20 for single admission and $35 per couple. Please visit this link for more information and to purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/queen-of-hearts-gala-tickets-38149155150.
- Safe Trick or Treat, 10 a.m.- noon, Saturday, Oct. 28, Kroger -19 7th Ave W, Huntington. School of Pharmacy students will assist with a Safe Trick or Treat for children who suffer from allergies.