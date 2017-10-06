Marshall University School of Pharmacy marks American Pharmacists Month

With dozens of activities planned for the month of October, including a benefit for the Huntington City Mission, the Marshall University School of Pharmacy officially kicks off American Pharmacists Month this week.

The monthlong observation is a national effort to bring awareness to the profession of pharmacy and to highlight the importance of talking to pharmacists about medications.

Activities planned for the month include a career expo and luncheon Friday, Oct. 20, at the Memorial Student Center on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

The luncheon will feature keynote speaker L. Douglas Ried, the founding dean of the school of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences at Stony Brook University in New York and a longtime educator at pharmacy schools in Texas, Oklahoma and California.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Ried as our 2017 Pharmacy Month speaker,” said Faruk Khan, B.Pharm., M.Pharm., M.B.A., Ph.D., professor and chair of the department of pharmaceutical sciences and research. “He is a pharmacist, educator, researcher, assessment guru, curricular transformer and, above all, a leader in pharmacy education. I am especially honored to have him as my professional mentor.”

Ried has been the recipient of numerous federal research grants and has over 200 peer-reviewed publications and presentations. He also currently serves as editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association.

Other events and activities planned for October to mark American Pharmacists Month include the following: