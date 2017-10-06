Sixth annual Unity Walk to kick off Marshall Homecoming Week

Marshall University’s 6th annual Unity Walk is set to take place at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, beginning at the Marshall Recreation Center on the Huntington campus.

“Due to growing tide of animosity and politically charged disturbances to our humanity, there can be no greater cause in our country than to march towards building unity among people and our nation,” said Maurice Cooley, associate vice president for intercultural affairs as Marshall and the founding organizer of the event. “Marshall is a university that stands on the principles of respect and the importance of knowing that we are stronger as a university and country if we value and embrace our differences on the pathway to a successful and peaceful life. We must learn how to walk through life and celebrate with others as a show of strength through unity.”

“We encourage our students, staff, faculty and alumni, along with our entire university and Huntington community, to attend this year’s Unity Walk which demonstrates our commitment to inclusiveness here at Marshall,” Cooley said.

Organizers plan to make a statement for the Huntington community with an anticipated attendance of more than 2,000 students and alumni enhanced by group banners, cheers, chants and music. Those traveling 3rd and 5th Avenues during the 4 p.m. drive will witness these students walking in unity around the campus.

The walk will begin at the Marshall Recreation Center, where groups will split in half, march around the perimeter of the campus, then meet at Old Main to continue the march through campus to the main celebration at the Memorial Student Center plaza.

Student Body President Matt Jarvis will kick off the event with a reminder about the importance of the Unity Walk before the announcement of the 2017 homecoming court.

Cooley said all participants are invited to take part in activities preceding the event which include live music, field games on Buskirk Field and delicious food prepared and served by Sodexo. Participants are also encouraged to bring signs and banners to show their support for the school, their organizations and the homecoming theme.

The Unity Walk is sponsored by the Intercultural Affairs, Student Affairs, Sodexo, Marshall Athletics, Housing and Residence Life, International Programs and INTO Marshall. The event will take place rain or shine and will include a picnic on the plaza for everyone.

To learn more about this year’s Unity Walk, contact Cooley by e-mail at cooley@marshall.edu or by calling 304-696-5430.