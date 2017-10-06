Homecoming parade and bonfire set for Thursday, Oct. 12

The Marshall University Student Government Association is once again organizing the annual Marshall University Homecoming Parade, which will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12.

This year, the parade will begin on Fourth Avenue at Tenth Street and travel east to Hal Greer Boulevard where it will move up to Fifth Avenue and continue east to 17th Street at Harless Dining Hall.

A bonfire and pep rally are once again scheduled to take place immediately following the parade on Harless Field (located between Harless Dining Hall and City National Bank).

“The parade line-up will begin at 5 p.m. and the actual parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on the corner of Tenth Street and Fourth Avenue,” said Matt Jarvis, Student Government Association president. “We’re currently expecting this to be our largest and most successful parade to date! We look forward to seeing all of our Sons and Daughters of Marshall next week as we celebrate that school we get to call home!”

The bonfire will begin immediately following the parade and will feature head football coach Doc Holliday, members of the 2017 Thundering Herd football team, the Marching Thunder, cheerleaders, dance team and everyone’s favorite bison, Marco.

“Our entire Thundering Herd community rallies around Homecoming week at Marshall. There is a great run of fun-filled events such as the Unity Walk, the parade, bonfire, basketball’s annual Rock the Rec event … capped off with what will be a tremendous football game with the Monarchs of Old Dominion. We are fired up to see all of the Herd faithful come out and support such a special week,” said Aaron Goebbel, associate director of athletics.

The Marshall community is encouraged to participate in a social media contest for a chance to win a Herd fan prize package including a $100 gift card to the Marshall University Bookstore.

To enter, fans should post a photo or 15-second video showing their best Marshall spirit using hashtags #MarshalluSpirit and #HerdHomecoming on Twitter or Instagram. Entries must be posted by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10. The winner will be announced at the bonfire. More information is available at www.marshall.edu/homecoming/contest.

The theme of homecoming this year is Overthrow the Monarchs – Game of Thrones style. View a full schedule of events at www.marshall.edu/homecoming.