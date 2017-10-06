"2049" an Awesome, Loss for Words Instant Science Fiction Classic; Accolades Extend to Instant Oscars for Costume & Production Design

"This [discovery] breaks the world ," as a "game changer, utters Lt. Joshi (Robin Wright) to Blade Runner (replicant assassin ) "K" (Ryan Gosling), after he "retires" (no, that's not delivery of a 401k package!) a rogue and discovers a secret burial site. "What you saw, did not happen," she orders the reluctant hunter.

An anxious "Pris" arrives for a close up look at "2049" ... near Pullman Square.

K and Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Joshi live in an era where human share the earth with their own creation --- replicants, which are essentially android slaves and hologram companions. Despite knowledge of their manufacture, he ponders soulful issues. A majority of the mindbending mysteries relate to what's real (or shall I say WHO) and what's implanted. Expect endless iconic philosophic and interpretative fan debates.

Drifting back to the original 1982 film which has had no less than five "versions" released, Harrison Ford plays Rick Deckard, who in 2019 hunted four rogue androids, however, instead of completing his mission in the dark, rainy L.A., he falls for a dark haired replicant named Rachael. The original featured Daryl Hannah as "Pris", a pleasure robot, too. Suffice that Deckard runs off fully enamored by Rachael. Neither have been seen in 35 years.

Ridley Scott, director of "Blade Runner," in interviews stated that Deckard himself was bio-engineered . Ford disputed that.

(Note: Warner Bros. has instructed reviewer not to reveal spoilers, so I'm purposefully hinting, joking, and composing cliffhanger styled sentences. A few weeks from now, they'll allow us to be analytic.)

Denis ("Arrival," "Sicario," "Prisoners") Villeneuve directs a stellar production already receiving multiple thumbs up as the best sequel of all time. He found the proper etching gavel especially camera genius, Roger Deakins (Rolling Stone demands --- give him an Oscar now!). His cinematography has a dark, post-industrial punk populated center hand stamp; the sands and garbage pits have haunting, desolate, and gloomy displays. No matter, many visual tapestries compare to works of art. No kidding.

The semi-embargoed story seamlessly shifts from satire to tragedy to romance and mousey thriller.

K has a loyal hologram buddy , Joi (Ana de Armas), who tags along courtesy of a portable projector. One of the best lines, comes when a woman at a bar tells him, "you don't like real girls, do you?"

(Interestingly, that line conjures visions of rapidly selling and developing life size female dolls and robots now outfitted with artificial intelligence for speech interaction. Two leading USA manufacturers have the word "real" in their business name. Shades of 'Her,' 'Lars and the Real Doll,' and 'My Living Doll.')

K will eventually encounter Deckard, but along the occasionally incomprehensible hallucinatory journey that soars into geek heaven. It's a cool multiple choice examination --- place one assumption into the blank, consider the results, then, change assumptions three or maybe four times.

ALL action and interactive diversions occur on planet Earth, not some far away galaxy or star.

"2049" has received reviewer praise from about 50 writers and "mixed" classifications from four. I join the category and place it among "Avatar," "2001 a Space Odyssey," and "Soyent Green." The nearly three hour film relies on detective work, character development, and tantalizing puzzles prior to lasers, fists and sparks flying for a finale. A few "slow" assertions are insulting; it demands intense concentration by paying attention.

What have critics written to which I agree? "Elevates mainstream moviemaking to high art," an "enduring spectacle," a "visual colossus," "excites the imagination and engages the mind," and "you don't passively watch, you experience." (That's what immersion is all about!)

And, I can't help concluding by borrowing a line from the St. Louis Post Dispatch: Don't be the only human on your block NOT to see it. There's enough coffee shop and comic con discussion quandaries for a few years (even new cosplay ops!)

In case you're unfamiliar with Blade Runner, this short subject (by Collider courtesy of You Tube) originated from a 'teaser' at the comic-con. It refreshes memories of "Blade Runner" and reveals events that occurred since the first film and start of the sequel: