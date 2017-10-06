Additional Flashback Cinema Schedules Announced

"Ghostbusters," "The Shining," and "Harry Potter & the Sorcerers Stone" join the Flashback Cinema schedule. "Ghostbusters" and the "Shining" arrive just in time for Halloween thrills.

FIFTH ELEMENT: A science fiction hit whose reputation has grown even bigger in the 20 years since it was released. Bruce Willis is 23rd century cab driver Korben Dallas and Milla Jovovich is Leeloo, a mysterious young woman who needs his help to save Earth from destruction. Gary Oldman plays the quirky villain Zorg and Chris Tucker is the over-the-top radio host Ruby Rhod. Willis is at his best as the tough-guy hero. (“Anybody else want to negotiate?”)

1997

Rated PG-13

Clue, Oct. 15 & 18

The cult comedy based on the popular board game. Murder is on the menu at a mysterious dinner party at a secluded mansion. The top-flight comedic cast includes Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Tim Curry, Leslie Ann Warren, Michael McKean, Martin Mull and Eileen Brennan. Presented here with all three of its original alternate endings. (“I have absolutely no idea what we're doing here…but I am determined to enjoy myself!”)

1985

Rated PG

Ghostbusters, Oct. 22 & 25

New York City is experiencing a dramatic increase in paranormal activity, and Sigourney Weaver may have a demonic spirit living in her refrigerator. So who’s she gonna call? This comedy blockbuster written by and starring Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis also stars Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman, who along with his fellow parapsychologists tries to warn the mayor of the coming crisis. (“Dogs and cats, living together…mass hysteria!”)

1984

Rated PG

The Shining, Oct. 29 & Nov. 1

Stanley Kubrick directed what many consider one of the scariest movies ever. Jack Nicholson (“Here’s Johnny!”) is a writer who takes a job as a caretaker of an off-season hotel with a really…bad…past. He and his family are virtually alone in the spooky old building. Or are they? Shelly Duvall, as Nicholson’s distraught wife, discovers her husband is turning into someone she barely recognizes. (“All work and no play make Jack a dull boy.”)

1980

Rated R

Blazing Saddles, Nov. 5 & 8

Back to the Future Part 2, Nov. 12 & 15

Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone, Nov. 19 & 22

Home Alone, Nov. 26 & 29

White Christmas, Dec. 3 & 6

Polar Express, Dec. 10 & 13

Elf, Dec. 17 & 20

It's a Wonderful Life, Dec. 24 & 27

Die Hard, Dec. 31 & Jan. 3