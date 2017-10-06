City Reminds Huntington Residens on "Parasite Sign" Placement IMAGES

The City of Huntington would like to remind citizens that they are prohibited from posting any “parasite” signs on a public right-of-way.

Article 1751.14 of the City Code states, "No person shall hang or place any parasite sign or place any advertisement upon any sidewalk, hydrant, lamppost, tree, telephone, telegraph or electric light pole, fence or building in the City, or advertise by signs tacked, posted or tied to any public property."

Beginning on Oct. 10, the Public Works Department’s Code Enforcement Unit will begin removing any parasite signs that they see on a public-right-of-way as they tend to their daily duties. The signs will be stored in the Public Works Office, located in the basement of City Hall, 800 5th Ave. Arrangements to retrieve signs after Oct. 10 can be made by calling the Department of Public Works at 304-696-5903.