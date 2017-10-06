City Reminds Huntington Residens on "Parasite Sign" Placement IMAGES

Friday, October 6, 2017 - 18:32 Edited from a Press Release

The City of Huntington would like to remind citizens that they are prohibited from posting any “parasite” signs on a public right-of-way.

Article 1751.14 of the City Code states, "No person shall hang or place any parasite sign or place any advertisement upon any sidewalk, hydrant, lamppost, tree, telephone, telegraph or electric light pole, fence or building in the City, or advertise by signs tacked, posted or tied to any public property."

Beginning on Oct. 10, the Public Works Department’s Code Enforcement Unit will begin removing any parasite signs that they see on a public-right-of-way as they tend to their daily duties. The signs will be stored in the Public Works Office, located in the basement of City Hall, 800 5th Ave. Arrangements to retrieve signs after Oct. 10 can be made by calling the Department of Public Works at 304-696-5903.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus