ABCA enforcement agents crisscross state to educate vendors, make compliance checks for public safety

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – As tens of thousands of students in West Virginia were returning to school, the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration was expanding its efforts to limit youth access to alcohol at ABCA-licensed businesses.

Throughout July and August, ABCA enforcement agents visited 233 on- and off-premises licensed businesses across the state and conducted training on proper identification carding. The agency proactively designed this training to help vendors identify fake IDs and better understand ABCA laws. Both a carding poster and carding video tutorial are available on at www.abca.wv.gov.

In addition to educational activities, ABCA conducted enforcement operations across the state beginning mid-August and throughout the month of September. With the assistance of the West Virginia State Police, city police departments and county sheriff departments, and with the help of grant funding from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, ABCA visited 625 businesses. A total of 129 licensees, or 20 percent, failed to properly card. Businesses that fail a compliance check may face administrative action from ABCA. In addition, selling and/or serving an underage person is a criminal violation which may result in a fine with court costs.

“Working to ensure compliance helps to build safer communities for students and all West Virginians,” said ABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton.