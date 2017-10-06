Marshall to host discussion on media distrust

 Friday, October 6, 2017 - 18:59 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Marshall to host discussion on media distrust

Veteran broadcast journalist Ed Rabel will present his program, “Journalism Under Siege,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, in BE5 of the Memorial Student Center. The event is free and open to the public.

 

Rabel is set to address a number of issues challenging the media industry, including a decline in trust of television news, the rise of Fox News, media ownership conglomeration, influence of the web, the influence of celebrity on news, dumbing down of news and allegations concerning “fake news.”

“It’s possible that Trump’s fans will never blame him, because of one of his most self-serving and corrosive feats: the stirring of partisanship and distrust of institutions into the conviction that there’s no such thing as objective truth,” Rabel said.

An Emmy Award-winning journalist, Rabel is a former CBS and NBC correspondent who covered Vietnam, Central America and the Middle East, Cuba and Martin Luther King. He served as an adjunct professor at Washington State University’s Edward R. Murrow College of Communications. He announced last August that he plans to join the Peace Corps.

The presentation is sponsored by Marshall’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications. For more information, contact Janet Dooley, director of the school and associate dean of the College of Arts and Media at dooley@marshall.edu.

