Marshall to host discussion on media distrust
Friday, October 6, 2017 - 18:59 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
An Emmy Award-winning journalist, Rabel is a former CBS and NBC correspondent who covered Vietnam, Central America and the Middle East, Cuba and Martin Luther King. He served as an adjunct professor at Washington State University’s Edward R. Murrow College of Communications. He announced last August that he plans to join the Peace Corps.
The presentation is sponsored by Marshall’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications. For more information, contact Janet Dooley, director of the school and associate dean of the College of Arts and Media at dooley@marshall.edu.