Marshall to host discussion on media distrust

Veteran broadcast journalist Ed Rabel will present his program, “Journalism Under Siege,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, in BE5 of the Memorial Student Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Rabel is set to address a number of issues challenging the media industry, including a decline in trust of television news, the rise of Fox News, media ownership conglomeration, influence of the web, the influence of celebrity on news, dumbing down of news and allegations concerning “fake news.”

“It’s possible that Trump’s fans will never blame him, because of one of his most self-serving and corrosive feats: the stirring of partisanship and distrust of institutions into the conviction that there’s no such thing as objective truth,” Rabel said.