Culloden Murder-Suicide Takes Life of Child, Another "Gravely" Injured
Friday, October 6, 2017 - 19:31 Updated 50 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Based on reports from Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Leah Cart, 39 , has been identified as the victim who apparently shot five -year-old, Olivia, and seven-year-old , Jonah. As of this writing, Jonah is "hanging on by a thread" following surgery at a Huntington hospital.
Zerkle said that her husband received a text message that caused him to rush home.
At this time, the incident is regarded as domestic related.