Marshall School of Medicine hosts homecoming reunion for medical alumni

The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will welcome alumni and their families back to Huntington for its 31st annual homecoming celebration Oct. 13 to 14.

Weekend festivities kick off Friday, Oct. 13, at the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center with the following events:

Noon: Student-Alumni Networking Lunch

1:15 p.m.: Lecture on The Opioid Epidemic Response with Michael E. Kilkenny, M.D. (’82), physician director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department

2:15 p.m.: Lecture on Ambulatory Antimicrobial Stewardship with Joseph E. Evans, M.D. (’82), associate professor and chairman of the department of pediatrics at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine

3:15 p.m.: Medical Considerations of Long-Distance Bike Touring with Charles W. Clements II, M.D. (’97), professor of family and community health at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine

That evening, the School of Medicine will host a reception at 6 p.m., followed by its annual reunion banquet at 7 p.m. in the John Marshall Room in the Marshall Memorial Student Center. The banquet will celebrate the classes of 1982, 1987, 1992, 1997, 2002, 2007 and 2012 and present the 2017 Distinguished Alumnus Award to Evans. A practicing pediatrician, Evans has served on the clinical faculty since 1989 and has served as chairman of the department of pediatrics since 2012.

The weekend concludes on Saturday, Oct. 14, with a tailgate party in the parking lot between the Marshall Recreation Center and the Sorrell Building on 20th Street, across from the West Lot and Joan C. Edwards Stadium, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., which is open to all School of Medicine alumni, family and friends; and the home football game against Old Dominion at 2:30 p.m.

In addition to activities hosted by the school of medicine, alumni have opportunities to participate in Marshall University homecoming activities happening across campus throughout the weekend.

CME credits are available. Registration is encouraged. For more information, visit jcesom.marshall.edu/homecoming or contact Linda S. Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, at 304-691-1711 or holmes@marshall.edu.