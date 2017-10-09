Huntington's Trinity Tiffany Named Miss WV Teen; asey Lassiter, 2018 Miss WV

MISS WEST VIRGINIA USA® and MISS WEST VIRGINIA TEEN USA® competitions. After a weekend that showcased the accomplishments and dedication of young women across the state of West Virginia, Casey Lassiter, 21 of Spencer was crowned MISS WEST VIRGINIA USA® 2018 and Trinity Tiffany, 16 of Huntington was crowned MISS WEST VIRGINIA TEEN USA® 2018.





Both of these young women will go on to represent the state of West Virginia in the next round of competitions for the prestigious, nationally televised MISS USA® pageant and the national MISS TEEN USA® 2018 pageant.

“Having the incredible experience of competing for the title of MISS WEST VIRGINIA USA® 2018 reminded me of how many exceptionally smart, confident, hard-working, talented, and kind young women come from every part of this wonderful state,” said Casey. “I am overwhelmingly proud of what winning the crown means, and am excited for every step of this amazing journey and year ahead.”

The 2018 pageants were held in Morgantown, WV, October 7-8, 2017. The Lyell B. Clay Concert Theatre, located within the Creative Arts Center on the campus of West Virginia University, served as the venue for all pageant activities. Contestants were judged in three equal categories consisting of Personal Interview; Swimsuit for MISS and Active Wear for TEEN; and Evening Gown. The competitions shined a spotlight on some of the best, brightest and most accomplished young women throughout the state.

“All of my life, I’ve considered myself lucky to call West Virginia home. Hearing that I’ve been chosen to represent the glory of our beautiful state as MISS WEST VIRGINIA TEEN USA® 2018 is a tremendous honor,” said Trinity. “As a titleholder, I am thrilled at the chance to showcase everything that living in our wild and wonderful state means to me, and I pledge to continue to make West Virginia proud.”

Miss WV USA

Titleholders will travel throughout West Virginia making appearances and acting as ambassadors of the state at a variety of charitable events, social functions and more. To stay up-to-date with this year’s West Virginia pageant activity, follow the social media hashtags #RoadtotheCrown and #ConfidentlyBeautiful. For more information on future pageants in West Virginia, visit www.misswestvirginiausa.com.

About the MISS WEST VIRGINIA USA® and MISS WEST VIRGINIA TEEN USA® pageants