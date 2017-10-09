Boating access improvements at Tygart Lake State Park to begin Oct. 9

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A major upgrade to the boating facilities at Tygart Lake State Park will begin this fall. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 9, and is expected to be completed by early summer 2018. Visitors should be aware that the entire marina and boat ramp will be closed to traffic during this time.

The project will enlarge and combine two smaller parking lots, to create 110 new parking spaces for vehicles with boat trailers. Plans also include widening both existing boat ramps, from single lanes to two lanes. Both ramps will be extended, with one reaching more than 100 additional feet to near the seasonal low water mark. Courtesy docks and ADA ramps also will be constructed.

“When completed, these improvements will extend the boating season at Tygart Lake State Park and provide easier access to the lake,” said Tygart Lake State Park Superintendent Jim Browning. “Boaters who want access to the lake during this construction period may use the boat ramp at the Pleasant Creek Wildlife Management Area, which will remain open for all boat launches as water levels allow.”