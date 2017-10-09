Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- Fieldhouse Coming Down
- Super Heroes and Royalty Attract Throngs to Block Party IMAGES
- Huntington's Trinity Tiffany Named Miss WV Teen; asey Lassiter, 2018 Miss WV
- Mayor Strolls in Stilettos While Princesses Entertain Children at Ritter Park
- Marshall to hold swab drive to find bone marrow match for student battling leukemia
- "Blade Runner 2049" Stunning, Futuristic Noir Imagery Throughout IMAGES
- Marshall School of Medicine hosts homecoming reunion for medical alumni
- City Reminds Huntington Residens on "Parasite Sign" Placement IMAGES
Boating access improvements at Tygart Lake State Park to begin Oct. 9
Monday, October 9, 2017 - 02:16 Updated 11 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The project will enlarge and combine two smaller parking lots, to create 110 new parking spaces for vehicles with boat trailers. Plans also include widening both existing boat ramps, from single lanes to two lanes. Both ramps will be extended, with one reaching more than 100 additional feet to near the seasonal low water mark. Courtesy docks and ADA ramps also will be constructed.
“When completed, these improvements will extend the boating season at Tygart Lake State Park and provide easier access to the lake,” said Tygart Lake State Park Superintendent Jim Browning. “Boaters who want access to the lake during this construction period may use the boat ramp at the Pleasant Creek Wildlife Management Area, which will remain open for all boat launches as water levels allow.”