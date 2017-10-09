Huntington Murder Suspect Turns Himself in to Beckley Authorities

 Monday, October 9, 2017 - 03:19 Updated 10 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Quenton Avery Sheffield, 25, turned himself in to law enforcement in Beckley, WV, and was jailed before 3:30 p.m. Sunday Oct. 8. He has been wanted in connection with a Sept. 2 shooting on Williams Avenue.

Aaron Black, 20, and Sydney Rice, 21, were shot. Black died, but Rice survived with severe bullet injuries to her eye.

