Huntington Murder Suspect Turns Himself in to Beckley Authorities
Monday, October 9, 2017 - 03:19 Updated 10 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Aaron Black, 20, and Sydney Rice, 21, were shot. Black died, but Rice survived with severe bullet injuries to her eye.