Rep. Jenkins Welcomes Melania Trump to Huntington, Lilly's Place
Monday, October 9, 2017 - 18:28 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“I look forward to welcoming our first lady to Huntington on Tuesday and thanking her for her interest in addressing the opioid crisis, which affects so many West Virginians. I helped start Lily’s Place to give these newborns a chance at a healthy start at life. Melania Trump heard from Lily’s Place Executive Director Rebecca Crowder last month during a White House event, and now she will be able to see this model of care for herself. I welcome the first lady’s involvement in this critical issue and look forward to working with her and President Trump to combat the opioid crisis,” Rep. Jenkins said.
They will be landing at Tri State Airport in late morning, some sources said.