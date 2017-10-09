Kindred Debuts Video Streaming with HS Football

Mike Kirtner, Kindred Communications President, said, “Kindred sees itself as a multimedia communications company. In addition to radio we added print several years ago with The Insider. This past year, Kindred Digital debuted. The addition of live video streaming was a part of a natural evolution.”

Kindred airs all Huntington High School football games on ESPN Radio, AM 930 and 94.1FM. The play by play broadcast features Chris Tatum and Woody Woodrum on both the radio and the video stream.

Kirtner added, “The media world is in the midst of an exciting time. Marshall Athletics is leaning more and more toward televising its games via social media. The public is becoming accustomed to the process. The fact that a local company can provide a window to the world for our community is extremely gratifying.”

Kindred Digital Sports can be viewed on 937thedawg.com as well as on the stations’ Facebook pages. Kindred Communications is comprised of 93.7 The Dawg WDGG, 92.7 and 98.5 The Planet Rocks WCMI-FM, Hits 97.9 80’s and More WMGA-FM, 101.5 Big Buck Country WXBW, Cat Sports 93.3 and 1340 AM WCMI-AM, ESPN Radio WRVC-AM, The Insider, and Kindred Digital.

Video will be available on both desktop and mobile devices, and as always Huntington High School football can be heard on ESPN Radio, AM 930 and 94.1 FM.