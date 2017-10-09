Most read
International Festival seeks additional participants
Students, faculty, staff, community groups, food vendors and musical and artistic performers are encouraged to apply online at www.marshall.edu/iss/festival by Monday, Oct. 16.
“At the heart of the Marshall International Festival is the idea of cross-cultural exposure, exchange and acceptance,” said Jyotsna Patel, event coordinator and administrator for the Office of International Students at Marshall. “Students, performers and food vendors from around the world partake in the event in the hope that mutual understanding will be fostered through arts, cuisine and interaction. Community participation is integral to the success of the International Festival, as local sponsors, restaurant, and individuals come together to share their time and resources for the betterment of the festival.”
The annual festival features international foods, world music and dance, interactive displays and activities representing many different countries and cultures.
Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. Food tickets will be available for purchase to sample a variety of foods from around the world.
“Marshall students, both international and local, help immensely with the planning and execution of the event to ensure that it not only runs smoothly, but is an enjoyable, educational experience for all. We are grateful for the student and community participation that we have had as we look forward to the 2017 Marshall International Festival,” Patel said.
The International Festival is sponsored by the Office of International Student Services and Student Affairs. For updates, please visit www.marshall.edu/iss/festival.
For more information about participating as a sponsor, vendor, restaurant or volunteer, contact Patel at patelj@marshall.edu or 304-696-6229.