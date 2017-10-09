Earth Science Bowl competition to be held Oct. 17

Marshall University will host an Earth Science Bowl competition at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, as part of National Earth Science Week. High school and college students are invited to participate in the contest, which will be in Room 276 of the Science Building on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

There will be three levels of competition: High school students, college students who are not geology majors, and college students who are geology majors. A high school may enter one or more teams to represent it. Marshall University departments can enter one or more teams, or college students can form teams independently. College students from other schools are also welcome. Contestants must register as teams of three.

Teams will compete in 30 Earth Science topics, which may include rocks, plate tectonics, the atmosphere, the ocean, groundwater, climate change, the moon, planets and the solar system, and others. First-place teams will win trophies and three $50 gift certificates. Second-place teams will win medals and three $25 gift certificates.

Students may use any high school or college-level textbook on Earth Science as a study resource. The Earth Science Bowl is sponsored by Marshall University’s Department of Geology and College of Science.

Teams are encouraged to register online at http://bit.ly/2fLPyOA. Teams can also register on site from 6 to 6:45 p.m. on the day of the competition.