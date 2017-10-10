"Miracle Worker," "High School Musical," "Mercy" on Stage

"The Miracle Worker" (Play) Marshall University Theatre Wed-Sat Oct. 4-7 at 7:30pm Thurs-Sat Oct 12-14 at 7:30pm Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre at The Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center Huntington, WV $20. 304.696.ARTS

Show lineup for the week, beginning Wed, Oct 4, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. ONSTAGE THIS WEEK

"Mercy" (Original Musical)

by Mark Scarpelli and Dan Kehde

Contemporary Youth Arts Company (CYAC)

Thurs-Sat Oct 5-7 at 8pm

WVSU Capitol Center Theatre

123 Summers St, Charleston, WV

$15 Adults / $8 Students

304.342.6522

"High School Musical" (Musical)

Huntington High School Theatre

Thurs-Sat Oct 5-7 at 7:30pm

Fri-Sat Oct 13-14h at 7:30pm

Matinees Sun Oct 8 and 15 at 3pm

Huntington High School Auditorium

1 Highlander Way, Huntington, WV

$10 Adults / $5 Students

"Peter Pan, Jr." (Musical - Theater by children)

Children's Theatre of Charleston

Fri Oct 6 at 7pm

Sat Oct 7 at 2pm and 7pm

Sun Oct 8 at 2pm

Charleston Civic Center Little Theater

Charleston, WV

$12 Adults / $10 Students

ctoc.org

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)

For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com

_____________________________

UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

“The Odd Couple” (Play)

by Neil Simon

Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)

Fri-Sat Oct 13-14 at 8pm

Thurs-Sat Oct 19-21 at 8pm

ARTS Renaissance

900 8th St. Huntington, WV

General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show

Dinner menu: Ooriental salad, pork tenderloin, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, rolls, apple pie ala mode. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.

artstristate.org

"George Orwell’s 1984" (Play)

Portsmouth Little Theatre

Fri-Sat Oct 20-21 / 27-28 at 7:30pm

1117 Lawson Street, Portsmouth, OH

$12 Adults / $10 Students and seniors

(Adult material)

pltlive.com

"Poe’s Midnight Dreary" (Play- Theatre by Children)

First Stage Theatre Company

Fri-Sat Oct 20-21 at 7:30pm

Sat-Sun Oct 21-22 at 2:30pm

Huntington Middle School Auditorium

935 3rd Street, Huntington, WV

$8 Adults / $6 Children age 12 and under and senior citizens

"Kinky Boots" (Musical- Broadway Touring)

Marshall Artists Series

Oct 26 at 7:30pm

Keith Albee Performing Arts Center

945 4th Ave, Huntington, WV

$54-$85

ticketmaster.com

"The Addams Family" (Musical)

Charleston Light Opera Guild

Oct. 27-28 / Nov 3-4 at 7:30pm

Matiness Sun Oct 29 and Nov 5 at 2pm

Maier Foundation Performance Hall at the Clay Center

1 Clay Square, Charleston, WV

$25 plus fees

tickets.theclaycenter.org

"Little Shop of Horrors" (Musical)

Paramount Players

Fri-Sat Oct 27-28 at 7:30pm

Paramount Arts Center

1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY

Tickets $25 plus fees

"The Phantom of the Opera: A Live Radio Play"

Fri-Sat Dec 15-16 / 22-23 at 8pm

Matinees Sat Dec 16 and 23 at 2pm and Sun Dec 17 at 3pm

WVSU Capitol Center Theatre

123 Summers St, Charleston, WV

*a portion of all proceeds benefits animal adoption and cruelty prevention

$15 plus fees

heylb.com

_____________

AUDITIONS

AUDITIONS FOR: "Annie" (Musical)

Alban Arts Center

Sat Oct 7 at 1pm

Sun Oct 8 at 2pm

Alban Arts and Conference Center

65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV

Over 35 roles and Ensemble for Adults and Children

SHOW DATES: Dec 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 2017