"Miracle Worker," "High School Musical," "Mercy" on Stage
"Mercy" (Original Musical)
by Mark Scarpelli and Dan Kehde
Contemporary Youth Arts Company (CYAC)
Thurs-Sat Oct 5-7 at 8pm
WVSU Capitol Center Theatre
123 Summers St, Charleston, WV
$15 Adults / $8 Students
304.342.6522
"High School Musical" (Musical)
Huntington High School Theatre
Thurs-Sat Oct 5-7 at 7:30pm
Fri-Sat Oct 13-14h at 7:30pm
Matinees Sun Oct 8 and 15 at 3pm
Huntington High School Auditorium
1 Highlander Way, Huntington, WV
$10 Adults / $5 Students
"Peter Pan, Jr." (Musical - Theater by children)
Children's Theatre of Charleston
Fri Oct 6 at 7pm
Sat Oct 7 at 2pm and 7pm
Sun Oct 8 at 2pm
Charleston Civic Center Little Theater
Charleston, WV
$12 Adults / $10 Students
ctoc.org
Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com
_____________________________
UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE
“The Odd Couple” (Play)
by Neil Simon
Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)
Fri-Sat Oct 13-14 at 8pm
Thurs-Sat Oct 19-21 at 8pm
ARTS Renaissance
900 8th St. Huntington, WV
General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show
Dinner menu: Ooriental salad, pork tenderloin, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, rolls, apple pie ala mode. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.
artstristate.org
"George Orwell’s 1984" (Play)
Portsmouth Little Theatre
Fri-Sat Oct 20-21 / 27-28 at 7:30pm
1117 Lawson Street, Portsmouth, OH
$12 Adults / $10 Students and seniors
(Adult material)
pltlive.com
"Poe’s Midnight Dreary" (Play- Theatre by Children)
First Stage Theatre Company
Fri-Sat Oct 20-21 at 7:30pm
Sat-Sun Oct 21-22 at 2:30pm
Huntington Middle School Auditorium
935 3rd Street, Huntington, WV
$8 Adults / $6 Children age 12 and under and senior citizens
"Kinky Boots" (Musical- Broadway Touring)
Marshall Artists Series
Oct 26 at 7:30pm
Keith Albee Performing Arts Center
945 4th Ave, Huntington, WV
$54-$85
ticketmaster.com
"The Addams Family" (Musical)
Charleston Light Opera Guild
Oct. 27-28 / Nov 3-4 at 7:30pm
Matiness Sun Oct 29 and Nov 5 at 2pm
Maier Foundation Performance Hall at the Clay Center
1 Clay Square, Charleston, WV
$25 plus fees
tickets.theclaycenter.org
"Little Shop of Horrors" (Musical)
Paramount Players
Fri-Sat Oct 27-28 at 7:30pm
Paramount Arts Center
1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY
Tickets $25 plus fees
"The Phantom of the Opera: A Live Radio Play"
Fri-Sat Dec 15-16 / 22-23 at 8pm
Matinees Sat Dec 16 and 23 at 2pm and Sun Dec 17 at 3pm
WVSU Capitol Center Theatre
123 Summers St, Charleston, WV
*a portion of all proceeds benefits animal adoption and cruelty prevention
$15 plus fees
heylb.com
_____________
AUDITIONS
AUDITIONS FOR: "Annie" (Musical)
Alban Arts Center
Sat Oct 7 at 1pm
Sun Oct 8 at 2pm
Alban Arts and Conference Center
65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV
Over 35 roles and Ensemble for Adults and Children
SHOW DATES: Dec 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 2017