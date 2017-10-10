Gender identity expert to speak at WVU Parkersburg

Parkersburg, W.Va., –West Virginia University at Parkersburg will host Alandis Johnson ofCincinnati, Ohio on Wednesday, Oct. 11 to present “Towards a Radical Ethic of Care: Building Inclusive and Equitable Communities.” The one-hour guest lecture will be delivered at 11 a.m. in the college theater at the main campus and streamed live to the Jackson County Center in Ripley.

This educational presentation is designed to increase awareness and understanding about gender identity and promising practices for building and sustaining inclusive communities. The lecture, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by the WVU Parkersburg Social Justice Committee in recognition of National Coming Out Day.

Johnson is an experienced student affairs administrator and is currently a Ph.D. candidate in the Student Affairs in Higher Education program at Miami University (Ohio), with doctoral research focused upon the non-binary college student’s experience.

About WVU Parkersburg

Established in 1961, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees.