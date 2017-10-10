Broadway's Kinky Boots comes to Huntington for one night only - Oct. 26th!

HUNTINGTON, WV- Kinky Boots , the smash-hit musical that brings together four-time Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (Book) and Grammy® Award-winning rock icon Cyndi Lauper (Tony Award-winner for Best Score for Kinky Boots), comes to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 7:30 p.m .

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, Kinky Boots has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its fourth year, a North American First National Tour that launched in September 2014, a London production that opened in September 2015 (where it won the 2016 Olivier Award for Best Musical) and a Japanese production that opened in July 2016. A Melbourne production will open in October 2016. Previous productions include extended runs in Toronto and Korea, where a return engagement is planned for 2016. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Kinky Boots is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

Kinky Boots took home six 2013 Tony Awards, the most of any show in the season, including Best Musical, Best Score (Cyndi Lauper), Best Choreography (Jerry Mitchell), Best Orchestrations (Stephen Oremus) and Best Sound Design (John Shivers). The show also received the Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Broadway.com Awards for Best Musical and the GrammyAward for Best Musical Album, along with many other accolades.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

Tickets for Kinky Boots are $97.87 | $81.50 | $70.58 | $64.04. To see this high-heeled hit live on the stage of the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center contact the Marshall Artists Series Box Office a 304-696-6656. Or order tickets online at Ticketmaster.com. You may also visit our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Marshall University campus. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 12 p.m.-5 p.m.