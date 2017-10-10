Attorney General Morrisey Warns Consumers To Be Cautious Of Ticket Scalping

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to be cautious when buying tickets from individuals and third-party resellers for sporting events and other forms of entertainment.

RELIABLE VENDOR: Be sure your seller is trustworthy. Seek reviews from friends, family or another trusted source.

IDENTITY THEFT: Ensure the website of any online vendor has the appropriate safeguards to prevent hacking. For instance, the “s” in “https://” signifies a secure connection.

FEES: Read the fine print and check for any additional fees.

CREDIT CARDS: Payment with a credit card provides the consumer greater ability to dispute any unfair or unauthorized charges.

Policies at West Virginia University, Marshall University and many other venues prohibit the resale and scalping of tickets on the facility’s property. Anyone violating the policy can be asked to leave.



Anyone falling victim to a ticket scam can report the incident to the respective venue, university and/or call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at

“Like many West Virginians, I share a passion for college football and other events, but I encourage consumers to exercise caution when purchasing tickets,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Scalpers prey on the consumers’ passion for the event and use deceptive methods to take their hard-earned money.”The Attorney General urges consumers to purchase tickets from the university or well-known ticket vendors. Doing so ensures the legitimacy of the ticket, and in the case of college football supports the university.Those choosing another route should double check their ticket and remember that an unbelievably good deal may be just that – too good to be true.Other tips include the following: