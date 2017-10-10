First Lady Visits Lily's Place

Melania Trump visited Lily's Place, an infant recovery center in Huntington, West Virginia. Huntington — a city of 49,000 people — has been among the hardest hit by America’s opioid epidemic.

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) welcomed First Lady Melania Trump at the Tri-State Airport as she arrived to visit Lily’s Place.

“I was honored to welcome First Lady Melania Trump to my hometown of Huntington and thank her for visiting Lily’s Place to learn more about caring for babies born drug exposed. I helped to start Lily’s Place more than three years ago to provide specialized care for newborns exposed to heroin and other opioids,” Rep. Jenkins said.

“Tragically, the demand for centers like Lily’s Place is greater than ever, but laws haven’t caught up to allow them to be fully recognized by Medicaid. That’s why I wrote and introduced the CRIB Act to allow centers like Lily’s Place to expand and improve treatment for these newborns. Every baby deserves a chance at a happy and healthy start to life, and I look forward to working with the first lady and President Trump combat the opioid crisis,” he said.

The CRIB Act is very similar to the Cradle Act Rep. Jenkins introduced in the 114th Congress. The bill would establish residential pediatric care centers within Medicaid to treat babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome, exposure to opioids during pregnancy. This legislation would establish a provider type for NAS treatment centers clearly defining residential pediatric recovery centers. This legislation also includes an emphasis on residential pediatric recovery centers offering counseling to the mothers and families to help build those important connections from birth.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey also greeted First Lady Melania Trump.



“It’s truly an honor to welcome the First Lady to our beautiful state, although we recognize the reason for her stay is a somber one. I know her tour of Lilly’s Place, a facility that works with drug-addicted mothers and their infants, will be an eye-opener and shed light on the devastation the opioid crisis brings to families and communities in West Virginia and across the nation.

“The opioid epidemic has reached a critical level and the First Lady recognizes that it will take a concerted effort at all levels of government to win this fight. I support her and all others who work to eradicate the scourge of addiction.”



